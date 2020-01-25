Wild Knights, Brave Lupus remain undefeated

Panasonic Wild Knights and Toshiba Brave Lupus continued their unbeaten start into the Japanese rugby league on Saturday with victories against Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars and Honda Heat.

Panasonic won three bonus points in as many games as the recently upgraded Dynaboars 62-10 at Sagamihara Gion Stadium had beaten. Iori Kaji scored a five-pointer hat trick and David Pocock and Shota Horie were also goalscorers.

The win brings Robbie Deans’ team to 15 points after three rounds of action in the league. After 15 games, the team will take the lead in May.

Toshiba was committed to his foreign contingent when South African Coenie van Wyk scored a hat-trick in the first half and former All Blacks Richard Kahui and Matt Todd crossed the whitewash at Honda Paloma Mizuho Rugby Stadium in Nagoya against Honda 32-23.

Van Wyk had two conversions and Kahui had a drop goal when Todd Blackadder’s team finished second with 13 points, four more than the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, who took on Suntory Sungoliath on Sunday.

Argentine international Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias made his debut in the Top League with seven points from a penalty and two conversions. Benjamin Ray Yagi prevailed with five points when the Munakata Sanix Blues defeated the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes 49:19 in the young campaign.

Japan international Uwe Helu scored twice and Kwagga Smith, a member of the South African squad who won the Rugby World Cup last year, made three attempts in as many games as Yamaha Jubilo defeated the Ricoh Black Rams 38-0 season.

Australian Bernard Foley made an attempt two minutes before moving and there was also a first TL attempt for the former All Black Ryan Crotty when the Kubota Spears left the NTT Communications Shining Arcs 28-27 behind.

Sanix has 10 points, Yamaha nine and Kubota eight.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen celebrated his first win as rugby director at Toyota Verblitz when his team, trained by Simon Cron, beat Hino Red Dolphins 61-31 with three attempts against former Japanese star seven Jamie Henry.