Wild Nothing – ‘Laughing Gas’ EP Review:

Somehow, it’s been almost 10 years since Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum shared his Lo-Fi Dream Pop debut with the world. “Gemini” came during a transition period between chillwave and surf rock indie in the late 1990s, when Beach House’s self-titled “Teen Dream” and “Beach Fossils” set the tone for daydreaming music.

With every new release – the “Nocturne” from 2012, the “Life of Pause” from 2016 and the “Indigo” from 2018 – Tatum has increased the fidelity without losing too much of his “80s” indie pop preferences , The songs on “Laughing Gas” were originally written and recorded together with last year’s “Indigo” before Tatum isolated the songs for a separate release. It was a smart move: “Laughing Gas” is a lavish alternative to “80s Precision Pop”, all funky basslines, synth claps and drums with reverb. “Indigo” showed Tatum’s improved technical skills, but contained clearer traces of his earlier material. “Laughing gas” is more unique.

“Foyer”, the second single of the EP, is the best example that Tatum has his retro influences on his sleeve. Unlike the other tracks, it is rooted more by a drum machine than by live drums, peppered with menacing new wave synthesizers that would make Gary Numan’s ears beat faster. Lyrically, Tatum holds on to finding beauty in the midst of married life, a topic that he explored in “Indigo”. “You say it gets easier, don’t you? / Spiral down the drain into yourself. “ he deadpans. His lyrics have improved dramatically since he published the dull “Gemini”.

Tatum rounds off the plate with a meticulous, dilapidated piece of yacht skirt. In “The World is a Hungry Place” he plays with metaphors about the dangers of the planet and ironically pursues the feeling of doom with sensual saxophone and cocksure sounds. It sounds like tears for fear – not a bad thing.

Could this indicate the new direction of soft rock that Wild Nothing will head for? Maybe. But when the past 10 years are over, Tatum has no intention of completely redesigning his sound. That suits us well.