Wild storms hit Australia’s east coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra

A monster storm is forecast for parts of Queensland, while bushfire-affected areas in eastern Victoria will be greeted with light showers ahead of tomorrow’s fire hazard.

In the meantime, parts of Sydney and Canberra are waking up after a summer storm caused devastating winds, lightning and hailstones.

Large storms hit parts of Queensland. (Supplied)

The central and northwestern part of Queensland will get the most out of the rain, with some areas having a 20mm chance.

The forecast follows some parts of Queensland that record up to 350mm over the weekend.

Just a few days after the official water shortage, Stanthorpe received 75 mm, which filled the water tanks of many rural residents.

Another 10 mm could fall this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The dam levels rose by about one percent after the weekend rain.

The small Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland is almost full. Seqwater registered 96 percent of the dam, after 72.5 percent on Friday.

The Queensland Department of the Environment yesterday lifted the nationwide fire ban. However, there are still bans in the North Burnett, South Burnett, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Noosa and Sunshine Coast areas.

Melbourne had its wettest day in a decade. (AAP Image / Michael Dodge) (AAP)

The summer thunderstorm that has brought heavy rains and hailstorms over central Victoria is expected to follow its path east of the state and ease its conditions as it reaches areas affected by bush fires.

Though light showers are expected in East Gippsland until late morning, the Bureau of Meteorology assumes that the sky will be clear throughout the state by evening.

The rain has brought some relief to the fire front as the 14 active flames in Victoria were all below a level of advice that posed no risk to life and living.

However, the effects of flooding and debris falling into the waterways have also challenged the fight against the flames.

“There is a significant chance that the streams and streams will flow off the ground today and are fairly hard overgrown with debris, stones, sticks, and the like,” said Alistair Drayton, vice chairman of SES.

Melbourne had the wettest day in nearly a decade with 44 mm of rain causing flash floods in parts of the city.

Outdoor tennis stopped when it rained on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the first day of the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne Park. Photo Luis Enrique Ascui (Luis Enrique Ascui / The Age)

These weather problems were felt strongly on Monday afternoon in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, where thunderstorms blocked roads and delayed public transport.

State emergency services received calls for help in 1824 since the storms hit Victoria on Sunday.

About 1,700 of them were in the Melbourne metropolitan area, mainly due to construction damage.

Hot and windy weather is expected to return on Wednesday, and the fire hazard in some parts of the state is pushing back into the heavy and extreme areas.

An increase in the mercury content will go hand in hand with strong winds that can cause the flames to flare up.

“The strong winds are the main driver, but we see temperatures rising, especially in the north of the state, where temperatures rise to the high 30s,” said BOM chief meteorologist Richard Russell.

A tree fell over Port Hacking Road, Miranda, and drove drivers into their cars during the violent storm that afternoon. (9News) SES said it received over 800 calls for help during the storm. (Supplied)

On Monday there were violent thunderstorms in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

A 16-year-old boy was struck by lightning in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon, and a 24-year-old man leaning on a nearby metal railing was also treated.

Both were brought to the Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

A 65-year-old man was treated for several injuries and brought to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition after a large tree in a house in Harrington on the mid-north coast crashed through a glass door.

Gabrielle Woodhouse, a forecaster at the Meteorology Bureau, said the areas affected by fires could drain quickly, flash floods and streets covered with ashes and rubble.

“Because of the fire and drought conditions, much of the vegetation is weakened, and this means that trees and branches will be much more likely to fall due to gusts of wind or some heavy hail.” Woodhouse said.

Parts of Sydney wake up this morning after a summer storm has brought harmful winds, lightning and hailstones to the port city. (Included) Part of the roof was torn down by the Bringelly Village Shopping Center, flew through the air and hit the traffic outside. (9Nachrichten)

Temperatures are forecast to rise somewhat around Wednesday and Thursday. For Thursday and Friday in particular, an increase in heat and a possible increase in the risk of fire are expected.

Downpours have eased parts of the drought-struck NSW in recent days and have helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and build boundary lines before there is an increased risk of fire in the middle of the week.

Elsewhere around the country

Canberra hail (included)

In Canberra, emergency services have responded to 1,900 operations since noon. The ACT SES said this was a record, with an average annual storm response of 600 missions.

Canberra expects a mostly sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 ° C.

The country’s top end is also expected to get monsoon weather this week, with west winds over the Timor Sea bringing showers and thunderstorms to the north and west.

Western Australia has sunny weather with a maximum temperature of 22 ° C.