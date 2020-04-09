Wild tabloid claims about Orlando blooming and Katy Perry’s wedding

With a high profile pair Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom is, it is not surprising that the daily sweethearts invent wild rumors about their imminent nuptials. Here are some stories Gossip Cop recently debuted about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted out a Life & Style story claiming Perry and Bloom were getting married at Disney World. Perry, the tabloid wrote, was planning a “dream wedding” for Bloom at Cinderella Castle, organizing a lavish weekend that could cost up to $ 5 million. Presumably stars like Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston would be in attendance. But the pivotal take has renamed a real-life castle in Ireland as Perry’s best choice for the wedding, but he couldn’t mention when this opulent event would happen. To clarify the confusing story, we turn to a source of trust close to the couple, who rejected all claims as “untrue.”

A month later, NW insisted that Bloom and Perry ask Kanye West to officiate. “They want their wedding to make a huge splash having a celebrity officer,” explained a supposed “source,” “and who better than Kanye?” But Gossip Cop and other celebrity landmarks heard differently – a source close to West and a spokeswoman for Perry said she and her husband did not ask West to marry them. Meanwhile, people have previously reported that Bloom did not want a “huge celebrity wedding.” This article was clearly a complete fiction.

In November, NW returned with more silly allegations, writing that Perry and Bloom had planned a secret wedding in Egypt. Apparently the board was inspired to invent that rumor after the couple celebrated Perry’s 35th birthday there, writing that they were “so in love with Egypt” that “they were already planning their next trip to tie the knot!” Egypt, according to another acquaintance, was the only destination “that could head” Perry’s first wedding with the Russell brand in India. Perry’s spokesperson once again confirmed Gossip Cop that this story was not true.

Finally, the end of 2019 is fine! He took a turn when choosing a destination wedding for the star couple, claiming Perry and Bloom were getting married in Hawaii over the holidays. Unlike the tabloid’s earlier claims, this one claimed that Perry wanted a more “low key” wedding than his first with Brand. Bloom was also reportedly against the idea of ​​a “huge celebrity wedding”.

However, how Gossip Cop, He stressed, the holidays have come and gone by the time we publish our bust and no surprise news has come. In addition, the article claimed that the couple’s guest list included A-list cast members like Taylor Swift, Justin Theroux and Miley Cyrus – which seems to be Bloom’s “huge celebrity wedding.” The story made no sense.