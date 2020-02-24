Wild to Confront Blues at 2021 Winter season Basic at Concentrate on Field – Up Information Data

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Details) – The Minnesota Wild now has its opponent for the Wintertime Vintage on January 1, 2021. They will host the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

The announcement was produced on Sunday with the help of two previous Minnesota Twins stars: Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer.

You heard it from Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer. the @mnwild will consider the @StLouisBlues at Focus on Discipline by 2021 @Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic! Discover additional at https://t.co/rHKGRlHJ7Y pic.twitter.com/q1f8xXplkw – NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2020

Ideally a superior consequence than Sunday night time. The Blues ended up in town on Sunday while the Wilds go on to lookup for a position in the playoffs.

Marcus Foligno scored the only aim for the Wild, with the disc heading up and on the Blues goalkeeper.

But Minnesota has not defeated St. Louis this year in three attempts. All this was Blues, four-1 was the closing.

The Wild are even now five details from the last playoff location.

The negotiation deadline is Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.