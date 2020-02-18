[Wilder vs Fury 2: Agreement established for trilogy fight | Boxing News]

%MINIFYHTML9690a5c229a58ffa235d22c9dd4e9a5411%

Heavyweight Tyson Fury says he is in good shape for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, having had & # 39; six consecutive camps & # 39;

Tyson Fury has confirmed that there is an agreement for a third fight between him and Deontay Wilder, whatever the outcome of this weekend’s rematch.

The couple fought an exciting draw in December 2018 and the undefeated duo will meet again at the MGM Grand on Saturday night.

Now it has emerged that the loser of Saturday’s fight can automatically trigger a rematch, and Fury believes it will definitely happen.

He said: “I think the money is too big to not have it.

“This is the prize fighting game and there is too much money in the boat so you don’t want revenge, even if you lose.”

When asked if he would like a rematch, Fury said: “I don’t lose!

“I’m going to have a rematch anyway. All I do is win, unless I get a draw!”

Unified champion Anthony Joshua still hopes to organize an undisputed showdown for the world title with Wilder or Fury before the end of the year, with promoter Eddie Hearn eager to set the time frame for the third fight.

“We have to press the winner to finally fight in 2020,” Hearn said. Sky sports.

“We will have a conversation and say: & # 39; Are you doing a third fight? If so, can you do it fast, please? & # 39;”

Fury says he is in excellent shape for Saturday, as he has been busy since returning to the ring in 2018

He said: “I have had five consecutive camps.” I’ve had Sefer (Seferi), (Francesco) Pianeta, Wilder, (Otto) Wallin, (Tom) Schwarz.

“This is my sixth consecutive camp. I’ve never been so active apart from 2009 when I started my career.”

Tyson Fury beat Otto Wallin by points last September in his last fight

“I am at this championship level fighting regularly, leaving six training camps in a row.

“Without gaining and losing weight, mentally stable, without doing nonsense, so it has been a good year.

“The best two years of my life, of my career. For the first time in my life I can call myself a professional athlete.”

“When I beat Klitschko, for the rematch (canceled) at the press conference, I said & # 39; don’t call me an athlete, because I’m not one & # 39 ;, and I put on my shirt and showed my big belly.

“It was a disgrace to call me an athlete then, but now you can call me a dedicated athlete.”