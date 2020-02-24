wilder-vs-fury-2-fight-highlights:-the-greatest-punches,-the-knockdowns-and-the-moment-the-towel-was-thrown-in-reside-on-talksport

Listen back to the very best bits of Tyson Fury’s amazing WBC heavyweight title victory about Deontay Wilder.

talkSPORT brought you thrilling Dwell and Distinctive radio commentary of the sensational bout in Las Vegas, as the Gypsy King reclaimed his throne at the best of the heavyweight division.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Fury entered the ring as a king and still left it with Wilder’s WBC crown

Getty Photos – Getty Wilder produced a dramatic entrance too

Getty Images – Getty Tyson Fury did some significant damage with a quantity of potent right hands in opposition to Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Getty Pictures – Getty Fury was dominant in the course of, as the American was overwhelmed for the first time in his occupation

Getty Photographs – Getty Wilder experienced no answer to the skill and energy of Fury

Fury proved all his doubters wrong with a boxing masterclass, beating the American big-hitter at his have sport with a breathless all-out attack performance.

The Brit was 2 times knocked down by the Bronze Bomber in their primary draw in 2018, and received his pay back-back again by undertaking the exact same to Wilder in Vegas, but with a extra devastating result.

Wilder seemed unstable through the combat but just did not get better following he very first strike the canvas in round 3. With his legs wobbling, the American slipped 2 times of his very own accord just before Fury knocked him down again in the fifth.

View: Remarkable ringside footage reveals just how difficult Fury seriously punches

Fury ongoing to push, sending in a flurry of jabs and hard ideal hands, and it seemed just a issue of time prior to a profusely-bleeding Wilder was finished.

And that minute arrived in the seventh, as Fury pressed his opponent into a corner, hammered dwelling a straight ideal and began to unleash combinations, prompting the towel to be thrown in.

Getty Photographs – Getty Fury is king of the heavyweight earth after more

Getty Pictures – Getty Fury delights at getting crowned a two-time heavyweight champion of the globe

The roar at the MGM Grand Garden Arena was deafening, as travelling Fury lovers sang their Gypsy King’s title, and hurled chants of ‘you huge dosser’ at Wilder.

It was one particular of the most important moments in British boxing heritage, and we were being there in Vegas to provide you ringside coverage of all the action.

Listen to highlights of the bout, with talkSPORT hosts Adam Catterall and Dom McGuinness and qualified evaluation from Glenn McCrory, over.