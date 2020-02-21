[wilder-vs.-fury-2:-here’s-how-and-where-to-watch-the-heavyweight-title-fight]

CLOSE

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in a rematch that is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight in nearly twenty years.

Fury outboxed Wilder last fight in a contest that ended in a draw. Who will come out on top this time?

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, including time, how to watch, undercard and where to watch if you’re in the Nashville/Middle Tennessee area.

What time is the Fury vs. Wilder fight?

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

TV: PPV ($79.99)

Full fight card for Wilder vs. Fury 2

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: WBC (Wilder) and lineal (Fury) heavyweight title fight

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington: Heavyweight fight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima: WBO (Navarrete) Jr. featherweight title fight

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis: Jr. middleweight fight

Undercard

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan: Jr. welterweight fight

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina: Welterweight fight

Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmentovs: Lightweight fight

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway: Jr. lightweight fight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion: Welterweight fight

Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara: Featherweight fight

Nashville, Middle Tennessee bars showing Wilder-Fury fight

Nashville

Dave & Busters

540 Opry Mills Dr.

Nashville,TN

615-970-3800

Headquarters Beercade

114 2nd Ave S

Nashville,TN

615-784-3494

Hooters Downtown

184 2nd Ave. North

Nashville,TN

615-244-4668

Beer Sellar

107 Church St

Nashville,TN

615-254-9464

Baileys

408 Broadway

Nashville,TN

615-254-5452

Buffalo Wild Wings (Hermitage)

5215 Old Hickory TN

Hermitage,TN

615-885-6700

Hooters (Harding Place)

217 Largo Dr.

Nashville,TN

615-331-0842

Goodlettsville

Hooters (Rivergate)

654 Wade Circle

Goodlettsville,TN

615-851-6499

Baileys @ Goodlettsville

786 2 Mile Pkwy

Goodlettsville,TN

615-851-9509

Buffalo Wild Wings (Nashville West Shopping Center)

6816 Charlotte Pike Blvd.

Nashville,TN

615-352-9963

Mt. Juliet

Buffalo Wild Wings

101 Adams Dr.

Mt. Juliet,TN

615-773-9001

Hendersonville

Buffalo Wild Wings

310 Indian Lake Blvd.

Hendersonville,TN

615-824-2199

Brentwood

Twin Peaks Restaurant

1624 Galleria Blvd

Brentwood,TN

615-221-0869

Franklin

Millers Ale House Franklin

7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue

Franklin,TN

615-905-0872

Buffalo Wild Wings

320 Spring Creek Drive

Franklin,TN

615-771-7724

Smyrna

Buffalo Wild Wings

430 Sam Ridley Parkway West

Smyrna,TN

937-728-2768

Murfreesboro

Millers Ale House

1714 Old Fort Pkwy

Murfreesboro,TN

615-203-0160

Buffalo Wild Wings

207 Stones River Mall Blvd.

Murfreesboro,TN

615-907-6004

Hooters @ Murfreesboro