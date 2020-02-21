Friday, February 21, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS

[Wilder vs. Fury 2: Here’s how and where to watch the heavyweight title fight]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[wilder-vs.-fury-2:-here’s-how-and-where-to-watch-the-heavyweight-title-fight]

Staff and wire reports
Published 11: 34 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

CLOSE

Autoplay

Show Thumbnails

Show Captions

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in a rematch that is arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight in nearly twenty years.

Fury outboxed Wilder last fight in a contest that ended in a draw. Who will come out on top this time?

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, including time, how to watch, undercard and where to watch if you’re in the Nashville/Middle Tennessee area.

What time is the Fury vs. Wilder fight?

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

TV: PPV ($79.99)

Full fight card for Wilder vs. Fury 2

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: WBC (Wilder) and lineal (Fury) heavyweight title fight

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington:  Heavyweight fight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima:  WBO (Navarrete) Jr. featherweight title fight

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis:  Jr. middleweight fight

Undercard

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan:  Jr. welterweight fight

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina:  Welterweight fight

Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmentovs:  Lightweight fight

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway:  Jr. lightweight fight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion:  Welterweight fight

Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara:  Featherweight fight

Nashville, Middle Tennessee bars showing Wilder-Fury fight

Nashville

Dave & Busters

  • 540 Opry Mills Dr.
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-970-3800

Headquarters Beercade 

  • 114 2nd Ave S
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-784-3494

Hooters Downtown

  • 184 2nd Ave. North
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-244-4668

Beer Sellar 

  • 107 Church St
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-254-9464

Baileys 

  • 408 Broadway
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-254-5452

Buffalo Wild Wings (Hermitage)

  • 5215 Old Hickory TN
  • Hermitage,TN
  • 615-885-6700

Hooters (Harding Place)

  • 217 Largo Dr.
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-331-0842

Goodlettsville

Hooters (Rivergate)

  • 654 Wade Circle
  • Goodlettsville,TN
  • 615-851-6499

Baileys @ Goodlettsville

  • 786 2 Mile Pkwy
  • Goodlettsville,TN
  • 615-851-9509

Buffalo Wild Wings (Nashville West Shopping Center)

  • 6816 Charlotte Pike Blvd.
  • Nashville,TN
  • 615-352-9963

Mt. Juliet

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • 101 Adams Dr.
  • Mt. Juliet,TN
  • 615-773-9001

Hendersonville

Buffalo Wild Wings 

  • 310 Indian Lake Blvd.
  • Hendersonville,TN
  • 615-824-2199

Brentwood

Twin Peaks Restaurant 

  • 1624 Galleria Blvd
  • Brentwood,TN
  • 615-221-0869

Franklin

Millers Ale House Franklin

  • 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue
  • Franklin,TN
  • 615-905-0872

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • 320 Spring Creek Drive
  • Franklin,TN
  • 615-771-7724

Smyrna

Buffalo Wild Wings 

  • 430 Sam Ridley Parkway West
  • Smyrna,TN
  • 937-728-2768

Murfreesboro

Millers Ale House 

  • 1714 Old Fort Pkwy
  • Murfreesboro,TN
  • 615-203-0160

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • 207 Stones River Mall Blvd.
  • Murfreesboro,TN
  • 615-907-6004

Hooters @ Murfreesboro

  • 730 NW Broad Street
  • Murfreesboro,TN
  • 615-867-2337

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv