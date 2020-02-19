[Wilder vs Fury 2: Pushing and pushing as tension increases in the press conference | Boxing News]

%MINIFYHTML0f2b54c587123e90e8fef87aef2ced3211%

Tensions increased when the confrontation became tasty …

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury pushed each other and were separated by security guards at a heated press conference before their high-risk rematch.

The WBC heavyweight championship will be at stake on Saturday night in Las Vegas and, when Wilder and Fury looked at each other on Wednesday night in front of the media, they quickly put their hands to each other.

After shouting at each other’s face, Wilder pushed his opponent, but Fury returned with an even stronger push before security flooded the stage.

Fury’s face was covered by a cap, a hood and sunglasses and the insults addressed to Wilder included a “big duster.”

Former heavyweight world champion Fury, along with his new coach Sugarhill Steward, again promised a more aggressive approach after his draw against Wilder 14 months ago.

“What I did last time was not good enough, so I’m changing it and we’ll look for the knockout,” said Fury.

“It’s a bold move to fight fire with fire. I’ve never lost a dog fight. In round 12 (of the first fight) when I attacked him aggressively, he couldn’t contain me.”

But Wilder replied, “I don’t buy anything he says. You can’t hit. You have fist pillows.”

Fury asked, “Can you get up from the floor? It’s a bully and when a bully is bullied, he retires every time.

“The so-called biggest hitter? You couldn’t keep a man down in the 12th round!”

Wilder knocked Fury down twice when they first met, but, against all odds, the challenger survived a late fall and heard the final bell.

Since then, Fury suffered a major cut during the victory over Otto Wallin, but Wilder plans to attack that same injury.

“It will be a big factor for him,” Wilder warned. “That’s what he’s thinking. I have a sixth sense, I know what nerve energy is and what it smells like.”

Next time they will face each other in Friday’s weigh-in.

Previously, it was confirmed that the referee and three judges would all be Americans. Kenny Bayless, a veteran of the classic Las Vegas fights, will be the referee.