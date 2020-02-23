[Wilder vs Fury two: Deontay Wilder taken to the hospital for evaluation right after the loss to Tyson Fury | Boxing Information]

Wilder: "My leg was now weak when entering, owing to other tiny things,quot

Deontay Wilder was not delighted that his staff took him out in the seventh

Deontay Wilder was taken to the hospital for assessment just after a defeat by detention just before Tyson Fury.

Wilder endured 7 rounds of punishment in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Fury manufactured a brutal and amazing grasp class to become a heavyweight entire world winner yet again.

Immediately after dropping his unbeaten report and the WBC crown, & # 39 The Bronze Bomber & # 39 , who was not satisfied that his corner threw in the towel, was not able to go to the publish-struggle push conference and was taken to a community healthcare facility to be checked.

Tyson Fury knocked Wilder down two times on his way to victory

"Items like this take place. The most effective man received tonight," claimed Wilder ESPN in the ring promptly soon after the defeat.

"I was ready to go out with my protect. I had a large amount of things heading on when I bought into this combat. My leg was previously weak because of to other tiny factors."

"I have no excuses. I just wish my corner had permit me out with my protect.

Wilder suffered a broken lip and bloodied his ear for the duration of the struggle

"I am a warrior and that is what I do. No excuses. We get more powerful."

Wilder coach Jay Deas attended the presser soon after the fight and discussed how the remaining arrived about.

"Mark Breland threw in the towel. I didn't consider he must have accomplished it. Deontay is a man of the kind & # 39 get out of your shield & # 39" Deas exposed.

"Take into account that Deontay is a fearsome puncher, but you can constantly get a big strike."