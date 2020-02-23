[Wilder vs Fury two: Tyson Fury brilliantly stops Deontay Wilder in a seven-round learn course in Las Vegas | Boxing News]

Tyson Fury produced a brutal and amazing learn class to defeat Deontay Wilder in a strike in the seventh round, once again turning out to be a earth heavyweight champion.

Fury much surpassed the previously undefeated Wilder and had a great impact on his Las Vegas rematch to capture the WBC title and make an alarming statement about the division's dominance.

Fury knocked Wilder down two times, entirely managed just about every minute of his battle and compelled the towel to be thrown down the corner of the champion throughout an assault.

Extra continues …