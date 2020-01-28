Wildlife agents arrest La. Teenagers in death tests against bald eagles

HOMER – Game warden arrested an 18-year-old after a relentless investigation into complaints. The teenager killed a bald eagle in the Claiborne parish.

Daniel Smith has been charged with violating the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act and a list of other wildlife and hunting violations. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries reported that the investigation included a tip that Smith used to shoot a bald eagle in northern Louisiana in February 2017. Smith finally confessed, agents said in a press release.

According to investigators, gamekeepers found a bald eagle feather in Smith’s truck before he admitted to shooting the bald eagle with a .223 rifle.

Violation of the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act results in a $ 100,000 fine and up to one year in federal prison. Smith may also face up to $ 9,225 civil reimbursement related to the bald eagle, and three deer brokers are said to have been illegally hunted.

In a loosely connected investigation, two other men and a young person were charged with further violations of hunting.

