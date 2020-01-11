Wildlife rehab group says golfers hit opossum blind on Hilton Head course

Loading...

Editor’s Note: The images in this article may disturb some readers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An animal welfare organization reports that they maintain an opossum that has suffered a broken jaw in the low country this week.

According to Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, an opossum called Scarlett was hit by golfers with their clubs on a Hilton Head Island golf course.

The organization says that Scarlett is just two pounds and still has milk teeth.

According to Wendy Watson, president of the organization, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville started the opossum on Wednesday, the day she was injured.

The group wrote on Facebook about Scarlett’s injuries and reported that it had also reported the incident to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The agency confirmed to News 3 that a report on the opossum was being prepared on Thursday morning. SCDNR spokesman David Lucas also said they received a number of other calls on Opossum and Wildlife Rehab from Greenville’s Facebook post this week.

According to Lucas, at that point the department was unable to determine which golf course the Opossum was reportedly injured at or was unable to speak to anyone who witnessed the beatings.

He said that anyone with information about the incident can call Operation Game Thief anonymously at 1-800-922-5431.

Watson would not disclose the golf course name to News 3, but said that their organization would ensure that SCDNR had this information.

“This event should not affect the golf course or the city of Hilton Head,” Greenville Wildlife Rehab said online. “This act is the sole responsibility of the sick person or the person who attacked this baby.”

The group says Scarlett faces a long recovery period, but is receiving excellent medical care.

Over $ 7,000 has been donated to her rehabilitation.

