Wiley shoots back at Stormzy and addresses the claims made by “Crackhead” about “Eediyat Skengman 3”

Wiley has shared “Eediyat Skenman 3”, a third diss track directed at Stormzy, addressing the Heavy is the Head rapper’s claims that he moved his mother to Cyprus.

The “Godfather of Grime” was expected to respond to Stormzy’s “Still Disappointed” last night (January 9) after the final text of the rapper album “Vossi Bop” asked Wiley to respond within 24 hours.

“Thought it was love, it was mad at the smart (yeah) / you fuckboy, let me know how you want to die (uh) / 24 hours to answer,” he knocked.

Currently only available on Apple Music, “Eediyat Skenman 3”, as Wiley Stormzy calls “Chewbacca”, calls on him to be in the studio with Jay-Z while filming Ed Sheeran’s “Take Me Back To London” ,

Elsewhere, Wiley discussed Stormzy’s claims that he moved his mother to Cyprus because she feared for her life.

“You play on rails / My mother is in London, that’s the facts / I don’t have to go and get her back / Mikey, I don’t smoke crack,” raps Wiley.

Listen to “Eediyat Skengman 3” below:

The feud between the two began last week when Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for working with Sheeran.

In return, Stormzy branded Wiley a “prick”. “OK, I actually think you’re kidding because you said yesterday I was supposed to build houses for our mothers in Ghana and now you’re here and going crazy,” he said on Twitter last week.

“You are an idiot because you like me all the time as if it were a crazy love and we brothers. Then you come on the Internet and behave strangely. The reason why you are an idiot is because you know that I will never say anything on the TL because arguing online has never been my style. “

After Wiley said that Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his first track “Eediyat Skengman”, Stormzy branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” on his track “Disappointed”.

Earlier this month, Stormzy compared Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who “should go back to bed”.

The rapper ‘Vossi Bop’ spoke today (January 3) in an interview with the ‘Godfather of Grime’ about reaching the first number of the decade (‘Own It’ with Ed Sheeran and Burna) Junge).