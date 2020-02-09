Wilfredo Mendez defends the WBO title with a retirement from Gabriel Mendoza

RINGSIDE 09/02/2020

Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez successfully defended his WBO 105-pound belt with his intelligent boxing by winning the ninth round in the main battle of the “WBO Champions Tournament” held at the El Panama Hotel against Colombian Gabriel Mendoza with a TKO in Panama City in a presentation by G&V Entertainment in cooperation with PR Best Boxing Promotions and Spartan Boxing.

Méndez (16: 1, 6 kos) scored the second defense of his belt when the referee stopped the action at 1:28 am against Puerto in the ninth round against Puerto after a dominant game until Mendoza (30: 7: 2, 23 kos) attacked a battered South American with his combinations, who had a cut in his right eye and a swelling in his forehead. There were several head accidents in the fight, but these had no major consequences.

“I am very happy to debut with this win in Panama and represent Puerto Rico while keeping this title,” said Méndez, who is currently the only Puerto Rican (male) champion after the win. “We struggled with the plan we had to box and we were able to go out with our hands up.”

The Puerto Rican, who won his title with a unanimous win over Filipino Vic Saludar in August 2019, said that in his immediate future there will be “the mandatory fight with Chinese Jing Xiang (rank 1) and then with the other elite masters’ ,

In the meantime, Popeye Lebrón (17-2-1, 10 kos) fell unanimously to the Mexican José Martín Estrada (11-2-1, 5 kos), who became the WBo Latino monarch at 122 pounds.

Lebrón seemed to dominate most of the first few rounds with good punches on Estrada’s face and body, causing swellings and injuries in the Aztec eyes since round three.

But Estrada came from behind and knocked Lebrón down with a short winger on the seventh round to take action in the last part of the game and win.

The judges voted for Estrada 95-92, 96-92 and 96-92.