wilfried-zaha-‘fully-concentrated-on-crystal-palace…-but-will-get-big-transfer-eventually’,-claims-eagles-teammate-andros-townsend

Andros Townsend admits it’s only a make a difference of time just before Wilfried Zaha leaves Crystal Palace for a greater club.

But the Eagles winger has told talkSPORT he hopes his teammate will continue to be beyond the close of the approaching summertime transfer window.

The Ivory Coast ahead was strongly connected with an exit very last summer, and it was no mystery he was keen on leaving Selhurst Park to consider his vocation to the next stage.

Getty Photos – Getty Wilfried Zaha has three aims and five assists for Crystal Palace this year, but he is additional essential than his intention output demonstrates

Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton were being all joined with an fascination in the 27-year-outdated, but he finished up staying in south London just after Palace rejected features from the latter two golf equipment.

There was plenty of speculation more than his upcoming in January too but all over again no go materialised, reportedly because of to his £70-80m rate tag.

There is minor doubt suitors will arrive forward for Zaha all over again at the stop of the time, even so.

Pursuing Zaha’s unsuccessful spell at Manchester United – when he produced only four appearances – Townsend suggests his teammate and good friend warrants an additional shot at a significant club.

And while he would choose the immensely talented attacker to continue to be with the Eagles, he insists nobody at Palace would maintain him back if an additional chance arrived together.

“Eventually I think he will get his major transfer, and no person at Palace would begrudge him that big go because he deserves it,” Townsend mentioned on Wednesday’s White and Sawyer.

Getty Visuals – Getty Andros Townsend would like his teammate Wilfried Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace but admits he warrants to enjoy for a even larger club

“For me, Wilfried Zaha is the most talented participant I have ever played with and he’s the most skilful participant I’ve performed with. He’s an incredible player, a environment course participant.

“But ideally we’ve acquired his talent for for a longer period than this period.”

Townsend also hailed Zaha’s professionalism right after his failed exit last summer time.

He states Zaha ‘moved on’ quickly from his transfer disappointment and is now entirely concentrated on providing his all for his boyhood club for the remainder of the season and potentially, he hopes, outside of.

“After the window closes, Wilf moves on,” the Eagles’ no.10 extra.

Wilfried Zaha’s £70million rate tag will stop him going to significant club, says Tony Cascarino – ‘He’s not worthy of it’

“He loves Palace, he’s a Palace boy he’s been at the club for so a lot of years, he’s made in excess of 350 appearances.

“Once the window is shut he’s like, ‘right, my head is centered on Palace, I want to do as perfectly as I can for Palace’.

“That’s the individual he is.”

Observe a clip of Andros Townsend on talkSPORT earlier mentioned!