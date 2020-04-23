‘Will and Grace’ won’t be back for Season 4 and this time the ending is real

Watching a favorite TV show comes to an end is always difficult, but especially when it’s the second time you have to. That’s why the fact that Cap & Grace won’t return after its season 3 finale is a particularly hard pill to swallow. The show has been restarted once; That’s the real ending.

Both fans and Cast have at least time to come up with the news: NBC announced in July 2019 that Will & Grace’s revival would end after its third season. “We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes as Karen Walker thinks of Martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too much. That’s why after we consulted with the cast, we all decided it was going to be the last season,” executive producer Max Metznik , David Kohn and James Borough said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They say you can’t go home again, but yeah, and now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we would do again.”

And no, there is no way they will decide to come back again. “We’re sitting in the Will & Grace campaign during our final season, and we mean it this time,” she told Daily Mail’s Debra Messing, who plays Grace. Eric McMork (Will) also talked about last season and admitted that in some ways it was hard to say goodbye for the second time. “I have a greater appreciation for some great work,” he explained.

Series creator Max Motchnick also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Will & Grace crew watching Cast bring up the final episode of the series, as well as a video of himself on the set. “All right. It’s happening, the last show, the latest recording of Will & Grace,” he said. “The apartment is empty, we tell this story, they moved on and this series is officially over. Thank you everyone.”

They may say the third time is the magic, but for Will & Grace, two were enough.