Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s new ‘World Tour’ festival could knock out Mainstream Music Festivals

Get on the edge of Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza because the World Tour is about to take over. When you think of celebrity power couples, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith probably come to mind, right? They are one of the hottest couples out there, and their latest business makes them even cooler.

The couple’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has joined forces with Apollo World Touring to produce the World Tour, described as “a new, pioneering, musical touring phenomenon” to come to “the world’s most iconic cities” . as a world music festival.

Source: Getty Images

The event will feature many artists from many genres of music. As its website shows, the World Tour visits many cities around the world, such as Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami.

Westbrook Inc. Chairman Tera Hanks said in a statement:

“Since the launch of the World Tour, we are thrilled with its potential as a global franchise to bring to mind the experiences and unmatched reach of fans and creators around the world. We are bringing together some of the biggest music names to celebrate cities in all over the world and the amazing creativity that is there. We can’t wait for everyone to join us on the World Tour. “

Unlike festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more, this music festival definitely shows how different it is. As it affects many cities, the fact allows more people to get to know the world of music in a new way.

Creating “fun all year round” gives the public the opportunity to participate in or relive the World Tour whenever they like.

A full lineup of performers will be announced soon, but the World Tour unveils Robbie Williams as the event’s first headliner. The first stop starts in Melbourne on March 14 during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

For more information and new updates, be sure to check out worldtouring.com.