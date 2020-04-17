Will #blackAF return for Season 2? The latest from Black Man’s

The creator and writer of the Black-ish series, Kenya Baris, recently released a new show for Netflix, which focuses on his family. The series is called #blackAF, and the series is now available for streaming. But curious viewers may already be wondering, will #blackAF return for Season 2? Whether or not this specific show is chosen, Barris will be a Netflix series regardless.

As of August 2018, Barris signed a three-year deal with Netflix to develop TV shows for the streaming company. The deal quickly reached the heels of the conflict for Baris. Home channel Black-ish ABC and its parent company Disney have stopped distributing the episode with concern that it will upset Red Scouts (the episode, “Please Baby, Please” reviewed the Charlottesville attacks and the national anthem in deciding). It was Barry’s last straw. “If I was going to get out, I wanted to do something where I could get off all the tracks and really get off the plane,” Bares told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to jump ship. “I want to be Netflix with an approach – noisy, bold and unapologetic.”

The show he developed, originally called Black Excellence, evolved into #blackAF. Based on Baris’ family success after television, the program tracks Baris, his wife Joyce (Rashida Jones) and their children as they discover how and what it means to be a “new money” black family. #blackAF finished the band in December 2019, with eight episodes of the first season now available.

While the show has not yet been renewed for a second season, #blackAF has already received a lot of attention in the black community. Complaints that this is Charis’s third show featuring skinny-skinned and missing-skinned actors have popped up after the first cast of the cast were taken. Barris brought up much of this criticism in the first trailer of the show, which includes Baris being dragged by creators and other black actors, for Jones being called “the whitest person I know” by her daughter and reflecting the constant need to protect one. “

Barriss has already produced Netflix’s sketch comedy Astronomer Club, which premiered in December, a clear sign that Bris is just getting started on the streaming service.