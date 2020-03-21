Will coronavirus terminate the function? When is it scheduled for?

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s blockbuster bout towards Tony Ferguson is however heading ahead inspite of the looming threat of the coronavirus.

‘The Eagle’ won on his Octagon comeback very last September right after practically a 12 months out following his controversial win more than Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in UFC action in 2020

He headlined UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi and efficiently defended his lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier in the third spherical.

The 30-yr-previous is now gearing up for his next struggle which is just about the corner.

The function is established to go ahead regardless of the coronavirus outbreak but is expected to be altered.

Khabib Nurmagomedov up coming struggle: When will UFC star return?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will headline UFC 249 and is taking on Tony Ferguson.

The pair have been scheduled to facial area off a number of instances above the many years but a combat has in no way appear to fruition.

They are set to at last satisfy on April 18 at a UFC primary occasion.

It was originally planned to take location at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York but that is set to be moved owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas has also been mooted but the virus would most likely halt that happening as well with a place exterior the United states of america now anticipated to be announced.

Blood in the lungs, tiramisu and in the vicinity of-demise experiences: Why Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson have Continue to hardly ever fought in the UFC

In spite of the problems, UFC president Dana White insists the battle will go forward.

He said: “We had probably a pair of distinctive venues for that fight, like Nevada [Las Vegas], so now the entire Nevada detail went down, so we’re looking for one more location.

“I hope I should have two location selections for that combat. That fight will transpire, it will go on, the supporters are all freaking out about that, do not get worried, Khabib vs Tony will materialize.”

White added: “If I can continue to determine out means to run the UFC and do it properly, and not set any of my persons in harm then we have been going to do it.

“In situations like these, persons need to have to be entertained. Individuals require to experience some type of ‘normalness’ heading on.

“We’re gonna do it. I’m gonna get this matter completed. I’m gonna determine this matter out. And I will make guaranteed that every person included is risk-free.”

MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor is unworthy of a rematch

UFC 249 – Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson: Battle card

Most important card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – UFC Lightweight Championship Title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Karl Roberson vs. Makhmud Muradov

Preliminary card