Will Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce go head? British heavyweight showdown rescheduled amid coronavirus outbreak

The all-British heavyweight showdown between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce has been rescheduled amid the ongoing troubles bordering coronavirus.

Dubois, 22, is one particular of British boxing’s most popular prospective clients and boasts a record of 14 straight wins.

Getty

Daniel Dubois is established to encounter Joe Joyce later on this yr

He dispatched of Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto in December but is now set for the greatest check of his fledgling qualified profession when he requires on fellow Brit Joyce.

The 34-year-outdated is also undefeated and claimed large wins in excess of Bermane Stiverne, Alexander Ustinov and Bryant Jennings in 2019.

The combat has been confirmed but British boxing lovers confront a anxious wait around to uncover out if it will go forward.

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Uk combat day

Dubois and Joyce had been at first slated to go head-to-head at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, April 11.

That has now been improved to Saturday, July 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Queensberry Promotions assertion study: “The ‘Seek and Destroy’ celebration being headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to Saturday July 11, even now at the O2 Arena.

“Tickets will keep on being legitimate for the new day, however people today who can not attend the new day can obtain a refund from their initial stage of purchase.”

Before the most current information of the rearranged day, each fighters took to social media to preview the bout.

Dubois mentioned on Twitter: “This will be the most devastating performance of my job. See you on April 11th Joe Joyce and carry your sleeping bag.”

Joyce replied: “This is the fight the enthusiasts have been contacting for and I’m delighted it is signed and sealed. I will deliver when I damage Daniel Dubois.”

Frank Warren included: “For Daniel it’s a very a leap up – to be battling at this phase of his occupation in such a major battle, so it’s a massive determination to make.

“I am not anxious about Daniel’s endurance. My only issue if I have one is Joe’s vast encounter – how prolonged he has been boxing. And he’s undefeated, a profitable fighter.

“At this phase of his profession, Daniel is the greatest heavyweight I have been included with. He is an fantastic expertise.

“What impresses me is his whole determination. He just desires to be world heavyweight winner. He doesn’t have any interruptions.

“Joe is 34, experienced a substantial and remarkably adorned newbie profession, has large expertise and has done brilliantly as a pro. So it’s a massive stage up for Daniel. It’s a battle he wants.”

Daniel Dubois on the significant bag

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Tale of the tape

Dubois – Joyce

Nationality: British – British

Age: 22 – 34

Peak: 6ft 5 – 6ft 6

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Attain: 78in – 80in

Record: 14– – 10–

KOs: 13 – 9

Rounds: 41 – 40

Debut: 8/4/2017 – 20/10/2017

Nickname: Triple D – Juggernaut