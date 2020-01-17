Will Darren Fells return in 2020?

Darren Fells’ contract has ended, and now the Houston Texans have a decision to do this postseason.

With the Houston Texans losing in the playoff division round last Sunday, it’s time to make free agent decisions, and one of these Texans players is Darren Fells.

Fells has played six seasons in the NFL and has a contract where his one-year contract with the Texans was $ 1.5 million. If the Texans want to keep him on the list this year, Spotrac.com Fells, at 33, has a market value of $ 4.3 million a season since he was ranked 23rd overall a close end in the league.

It is very doubtful whether Fells will receive $ 4.3 million for its calculated market value for a single season in 2020, but the Texans need to think about keeping Fells on their list as an insurance policy, as did last season Jordan Thomas and Jordan were the case Akins either did not play at all this season or missed important games due to injuries, as Akins did in the playoffs.

In regular season 19, Fells totaled 34 receptions (48 goals) for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. It averaged 10.0 meters per reception, which is the lowest level of his career. However, Fells has had the most receptions in one season this season since he entered the NFL, and he had the most touchdowns he scored in one season.

In the playoffs (two games), Fells received a total of seven receptions on 12 goals for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Fells has also caught most of the yards he has ever caught in a season. His best result so far was 311 yards at 21 receptions with three touchdowns (22.2 years) in 2015 while he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Fells finished third with seven touchdowns, Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 60.0 for season 19, a decrease of 65.0 in 18 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. In 18, Fells had 11 receptions for 12 goals with three touchdowns.

Fells was the sixth leading recipient for Houston in 19 and was the second best end in terms of maintaining the yards won. He coached Akins, who received a total of 36 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

Fells finished 38th overall in yards per game, which means a close end with 21.31 ypg. His numbers are comparable to those of Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens (21.81) and Nick Boyle from the Ravens (20.06).

If the Texans want to bring Fells back at about the same price they got this season, it would be okay for him to fight for a roster position. Thomas and Akins must be the focus of the Houston tight end group, which is evolving.

Next: Texans become Bengalis of the 2010s

It’s not too bad to have Fells in the same role as last season in the squad.