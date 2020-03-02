[will-dewan-rakyat-convene-on-march-nine?-speaker-claims-continue-to-ready-for-reply-from-pm]

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he experienced however to hear from the latest prime minister. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof reported now that he has still to get an update on the Parliament sitting which is scheduled to convene on March 9.

When questioned about the coming Parliament sitting down in the wake of the existing political upheaval, Mohamad Ariff only reported that he is waiting around for a reply.

“I am nonetheless ready for a reply,” he explained when satisfied by reporters just after launching a e book titled Malaysian Parliamentary Method: A Guideline To The Standing Orders Of The Dewan Rakyat.

He was very likely referring to his previously opinions indicating that he would be producing to the freshly-appointed Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on irrespective of whether the Lessen House’s sitting down scheduled on March nine will carry on or to be postponed.

Yesterday, Mohamad Ariff reported he would be composing an official letter to the prime minister currently concerning the make a difference.

He reportedly stated that he would be trying to find even further details as to when the Dewan Rakyat will sit prior to earning an announcement.

He also said to hold out as he did not know, considering that he does not make your mind up the dates for Dewan Rakyat sittings.

“Later, afterwards, later on,” he instructed reporters when questioned even more by reporters.

Questioned also if the Dewan Rakyat sitting down could be postponed owing the Covid-19 virus, as two MPs had been probably uncovered, Mohamad Ariff briefly reported: “No.”

It was claimed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to open the 3rd Meeting of the 14th Parliament on March 9, having said that, the sitting down may perhaps not get place owing to the modify of the authorities.