Will Donald Trump Pardon Joe be exotic from Tiger King Netflix?

America’s most direct viewer is Netflix’s wild and crazy docseries Tiger King, a fascinating story of big cats and bigger egotists (to put it mildly).

On the contrary, surprisingly, the documents actually came to light during today’s White House briefing.

Yes, President Donald Trump asked about the Tiger King during the coroner’s briefing.

New York journalist Steven Nelson asked the president: “One of the biggest scoring hits of the corona – in addition to these updates – was a Netflix show called Tiger King. The man who is its star, the former owner of a zoo who is serving a prison sentence. 22 years old, he is asking for your grace. “

Nelson asked POTUS if he had seen Tiger King and if he had any thoughts on giving him a gift. Joe Exotic

The president said he was unaware of the case and asked what Exotic was in prison. Nelson explained that he was found guilty of various charges, including murder murder.

You can watch more, again, yes, this really happened through Fox News.

The Tiger King question about Trump, as the reaction of other journalists said. pic.twitter.com/t01V4pHSIm

– Caleb Howe (aleCalebHowe) April 8, 2020

