Will Drew Brees Leave New Orleans After This Season? ESPN Wants to Add Saints QB to its Monday Night Football Booth

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
25
Drew Brees may have recently signed a two-year contract extension with New Orleans Saints, but ESPN is reportedly not giving up on plans to make the veteran midfielder the new face of the Monday Night Football (MNF) show.

More than two weeks ago, the 41-year-old man was officially re-signed with the Saints, signing a two-year contract worth $ 50 million, which included a signing bonus of $ 23 million and seemed to put an end to speculation that he could swap football fields with comment booth.

