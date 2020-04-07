Will Drew Brees Leave New Orleans After This Season? ESPN Wants to Add Saints QB to its Monday Night Football Booth

Drew Brees may have recently signed a two-year contract extension with New Orleans Saints, but ESPN is reportedly not giving up on plans to make the veteran midfielder the new face of the Monday Night Football (MNF) show.

More than two weeks ago, the 41-year-old man was officially re-signed with the Saints, signing a two-year contract worth $ 50 million, which included a signing bonus of $ 23 million and seemed to put an end to speculation that he could swap football fields with comment booth.

However, it did not take long for Brees’s future to be questioned again after Saints coach Sean Payton accidentally lifted the lid on his star plan. “The unique situation with our team and with our midfielder, Drew Brees, is that he announced he will return for his final season,” Payton told ESPN’s Get Up, last Wednesday.

While Saints coaches might just have made a mistake, his comments further fueled speculation that the career of former Purdue alumni in the NFL might end this season.

According to the New York Post, ESPN has been monitoring the situation and is trying to convince Brees to join the MNF team when he retires and has submitted a northern offer of $ 6 million per year to Brees. That figure is believed to be close to what Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden did during his final season at MNF, when he pocketed about $ 6.5 million per year, and a little under the $ 7 million annual salary paid by FOX Sports to Troy Aikman.

When contacted by Newsweek, ESPN declined to comment.

Significantly, the annual figures reported by the Post will be almost double the number of rookie contracts signed with CBS in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys midfielder wrote a three-year contract worth around $ 3 million per year with broadcasters, caused by ending in end of last season.

Romo’s seamless transition from star quarterback to the best-selling analyst in the game saw him approached by various publishers earlier in the year, including ESPN. In January, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that broadcasters were preparing a multi-year agreement between $ 10 million and $ 14 million to lure Father away from CBS and make him the highest paid sports announcer in American television history.

The 39-year-old, however, chose to stay with CBS and in late February signed the biggest sports analyst contract in TV history, agreeing to a 10-year deal worth around $ 17 million per season.

After missing Father, ESPN turned his attention to Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning. The former, however, signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts to continue his playing career, while the latter reportedly indicated he was not interested in the role of TV analyst.

At the end of last month, Outkick the Coverage first mentioned that ESPN had identified Brees as the next target and Post reported that the broadcaster was currently the highest bidder for Saints quarterback, but faced competition from NBC and FOX Sports, which broadcast Sunday Night Football and Thursday Night Football .

MNF is under scrutiny due to lack of enthusiasm and pizzaz from rival broadcast booths and it is arguably looking for an adequate replacement for John Madden, who left ABC in 2005, the last season in which the broadcaster held the right to show.

In the past 15 years, the role has been filled by Joe Theismann, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Gruden, Jason Witten and Anthony “Booger” McFarland, who were promoted to roles in May last year.

Apart from Gruden, however, none of those who followed Madden had met veteran broadcasting standards.

Apart from criticism, the figures seen have been pleasing to ESPN. Last month the broadcaster reported Monday Night Football recorded the highest viewership since 2015, completing a schedule of 17 matches in 2019 with 12,569,000, an increase of eight percent from the previous year.

The program is ranked as the most watched cable series for the third year in a row and the increase in viewers marks the second consecutive season with an eight percent increase in viewers, with viewers up overall 17 percent from the 2017 season.

ESPN also keeps options open with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky appearing as the main candidates to be at the MNF booth next season.

