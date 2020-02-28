will-eric-gray-surpass-ty-chandler-as-tennessee-football’s-best-managing-back-again?

This is Component VI of an eight-part sequence examining the outlook for Tennessee at every single position in progress of spring apply, which begins March nine. Today, we preview the working backs.

When Jay Graham arrived at Tennessee as a player in 1993, he stepped into a jogging back again posture that highlighted Charlie Garner and James Stewart, a pair who would go on to have very long NFL careers.

Now Graham is Tennessee’s running backs mentor, having rejoined the Vols’ workers in January. He requires over a situation that, though perhaps not as deep on talent as what Tennessee featured in 1993, surely has no lack of able ball carriers.

Ty Chandler and Eric Gray headline a situation that shapes up as the most important asset on Tennessee’s offense.

Returning starters (1)

Ty Chandler

Other returners (three)

Eric Grey, Tim Jordan, Carlin Fils-aime

Newcomers (3)

Len’Neth Whitehead, Jabari Smaller, Tee Hodge

Outlook

The closing two games of previous period provided a glimpse of the future at this situation. Grey, the four-star freshman, rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns in opposition to Vanderbilt.

He followed it up with 86 yards speeding, 34 yards receiving, a recovered onside kick and a go-forward touchdown to enable the Vols rally for a 23-22 victory above Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

Grey was showcased on a regular basis throughout the 1st four video games of the year right before his participating in time diminished as he slipped to third string for the future seven game titles. As he proved in the final two games of the season, he’s too substantially of a weapon to continue to keep sidelined.

Expect Gray to come to be much more of a showcased back again this season. He can sign up for Chandler in forming a able a person-two punch.

Close Eric Gray displays on his effectiveness against Vanderbilt Knoxville Information Sentinel

Chandler, himself a former 4-star signee, at the time seemed like a breakout star ready to arise. But he has in no way quite taken off. He rushed for a occupation-higher 655 yards last time, but his typical of four.nine yards per have left some thing to be wanted, and he was unsteady as a go catcher.

Even now, he has breakaway speed and is not averse to getting challenging yardage involving the tackles.

The managing backs ought to reward from the return of all 5 beginning offensive linemen. Tennessee rated 13th in the SEC by averaging 4.one yards per have very last year. That was an advancement as opposed to 2017 and ’18, but with all the best linemen and jogging backs returning, that figure needs to be significantly better in 2020.

Just one to observe

The three running backs Tennessee signed won’t get there until eventually the summertime, so some of the intrigue will have to wait around right until August, following the freshmen get there.

In the meantime, maintain an eye on Chandler. Tennessee spread all over the carries past 12 months – Chandler, Grey and Jordan each individual experienced more than 100 rushing tries – but Chandler was the bell cow with 135 carries. He’ll have to keep off Gray to retain his status as the team’s prime functioning again.

Most significant query

Is Grey prepared for his star change?

Gray has the most playmaker probable on this roster. He has good speed and, regardless of much too much juking and spinning early in the season, proved he can be much more of the a person-lower-and-go running back whom Tennessee desires.

The breakout sport in opposition to Vanderbilt was promising, but it is a person thing to have that variety of general performance towards the Commodores. It’s quite an additional to electric power Tennessee’s offense towards the likes of Florida, Alabama and Ga.

The Vols suffered sizeable offensive losses with the exit of broad receivers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. If Gray turns into a 1,000-garden tailback – he has the talent to do it – it will help soften all those departures.

Just one prediction

Whitehead will be taking part in protection by the conclusion of the period.

The 4-star signee appears like a menace at linebacker on his highlight film, and the recruiting providers rated him as a linebacker. He needs to participate in operating again, wherever he also experienced accomplishment in large college but seems like less of a large-conclude expertise.

At 6-foot-two, 230 kilos, he’ll offer a thing unique as Tennessee’s biggest operating back. In the long run, even though, he has additional upside – and maybe a quicker route to playing time – as a linebacker.

Blake Toppmeyer covers University of Tennessee football.