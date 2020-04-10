Will Farrell and Kristen Wiig star in tonight’s social soap opera with Jimmy Fallon

Will Farrell and Kristen Wiig performed a soap opera with Jimmy Fallon at their home tonight.

Saturday Night Live graduates attended a late-night guest talk, where they took part in a humorous imitation titled “The Longest Days of Our Lives” with a video chat.

By imitating the dramatic acting style and ridiculous conspiracies of American soap operas, the plot saw comic stars as a group of characters caught in a complex love affair when the virus closes in a comedy star.

The virtual filming scene in their homes was completed with a funny selection of slaps and a quick change of clothes on the frame.

Like many TV presenters, Fallon has been forced to present tonight’s show from his home during the Covid-19 epidemic, and has attracted the attention of many celebrities during the period.

On Monday night (April 6), Adam Sandler appeared with Fallon to perform a new satirical song about coronavirus immunity called “Don’t Be a Grandmother.”

Along with Fallon, Stephen Kelbert and Ellen DeGeneres also recorded their performances at home, which DeGeneres caught fire this week after jokingly comparing their time in solitary confinement.