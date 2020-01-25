Will Fuller is operated on after an irregular season at Houston Texans

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Will Fuller V # 15 of the Houston Texans is tackled by bully Mathieu # 32 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a first quarter reception at the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Will Fuller underwent sports hernia surgery after a season of injury-ridden Houston Texans.

Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson revealed that Houston Texan recipient Will Fuller underwent sports hernia surgery late in the season after suffering a groin injury. Fuller was inactive after an injury to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed two games before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC division round of the playoffs.

There is no real concern about a minor intervention as Fuller is expected to recover fully after deciding to play through the injury to give the Texans a better shot in the playoffs. The biggest red flag, however, is the number of injuries he has suffered since joining the league in the first round in 2016.

During his time with the Texans, Fuller had several knee surgeries, shoulder surgeries to repair a broken collarbone, broken ribs and excruciating soft tissue injuries. There is no question that Fuller is one of the better recipients in the league when he is healthy, but his injuries have affected his production and overall crime performance.

Fuller was a groundbreaking talent for the Texans and will play in the fifth year in the option he exercised in his rookie relay contract as a previous selection in the first round.

The Texans will make an interesting decision based on how they rate Fuller’s contribution to the squad, with injuries affecting how much he plays in a season.