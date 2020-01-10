Will Fuller is the biggest contributor to the Houston Texans’ crime

Loading...

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: The Houston Texans’ Will Fuller # 15 watches while warming up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

From his health problems to his ability to change the dynamics of a game in less than four seconds, Will Fuller remains the biggest contributor to the Houston Texans’ crime.

The Houston Texans shocked the Kansas City Chiefs and experts alike with their impressive week 6 win at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans must repeat part of their success at the time to defeat a tough team that is very popular for promotion to the AFC championship game.

Will Fuller had an up and down performance against the Chiefs with three falls that could have led to touchdowns in week 6, but he ended the game with five receptions for 44 meters. Houston won the game between 31 and 24, but Fuller’s big play skills were fully visible as he kept the defense honest with a balanced attack.

Houston will benefit from facing Fuller DeAndre Hopkins and could increase his street chances of winning against the Chiefs if he can play.

The Texans will find it hard to win without Fuller while dealing with thigh and groin injuries this season, and the Texans will need their best players on the field to take on the league’s better teams.

Aside from losing to the Tennessee Titans in week 17, where most of the starters rested, the Texans went 2-1 in the three games in which Fuller was inactive due to a thigh injury and in the games in which he was injured prematurely retired, 1: 1 through the regular season.

The Texans showed the traces of the fight without Fuller in the playoffs, but were able to prevail against the Buffalo Bills in the second half, after facing a 16-point deficit at half-time just before the elimination.

The Texans and Fuller will learn a lot from each other if he plays with him this Sunday and doesn’t play in the playoffs that go back to his 2016 rookie season.

Fuller has improved a lot since his first year in the league and he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his growth as he plays in one of the biggest games Houston has this season.