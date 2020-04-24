Will & Grace Series Finale Wishes Goodbye Second Time

I must admit, it wasn’t exactly what we were expecting.

Will & Grace say goodbye to the finale of the second series, and if you look forward to seeing the birth of Will or Grace, you’re in luck. If you’re hoping to meet Karen’s husband, Stan, you’re in luck. If you’re hoping to really see Jack perform on Broadway, you’re in luck. But if you want to see the character Matt Bomer (back) to come back with Will, and if you want to see Karen reunite with her rival, Lorraine (Minnie Driver) then you are very lucky, because that is the main point of the finale.

Karen also came back with Stan unseen and Jack dancing on Broadway (though his legs may be broken now), and Grace was struggling, but a big goodbye wasn’t about us seeing the kids. More about Will and Grace who agree with the fact that it’s not just Will and Grace. Now Will, Grace, Matt Bomer (character), son Grace, son Will, and maybe Jack and Karen forever, and everything will be far from Will’s apartment, and the sofa, but everything is fine with them, because the change is good .

It’s almost poetic compared to the original series finale, as successful as possible. Grace got pregnant by her husband Leo and they moved to Rome together and she and Will stopped talking, and Jack married Beverly Leslie and then inherited all her money when she died. Then Will and Grace reunite as their children move into their college dormitories, and then their children marry each other and they become friends again. That was later considered to be Karen’s dream when the plan began again.

The finale has a simpler vibration, almost the same as what happened in the past, such as over-correction.

However, this time around, the show got more and more Will & Grace, although it felt like it was over. The next five minutes of what can happen can really seal the deal, but we must be content to just imagine living for Will, Grace, and their children.

Will & Grace airs on NBC.

