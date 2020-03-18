Will Greenwood Podcast: Nemani Nadolo and Joe Marler’s Ban

% MINIFYHTML156448a9155df8c07a47dc2f64cbb16d11%

Listen to Will Greenwood’s rugby podcast

In this week’s podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox talk to Nemani Nadolo, who lives in Leicester, about the impact of coronavirus and the ban on Joe Marler.

Coronavirus has had a massive impact on all aspects of life, including sports, with most live events around the world being postponed or canceled.

From the Premier League to Super Rugby, rugby around the world has been hit and Will and Rupert discuss the impact it will have.

Rupert catches up with Fiji star Nemani Nadolo, who will explain exactly why he is heading to Welford Road next season.

Nadolo has made 29 Test appearances as an arm and center and with 6 & # 39; At 5 dhe and 20 stones he is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will reach the Montpellier Tigers after previously playing for the Crusaders, the Rockets Green in Japan and Exeter.

Also on the agenda is a ban on Joe Marler plus Will will give us his team from the six nations of the tournament.

