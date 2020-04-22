“Will it be safe to have thousands of fans in one place?”

Queen Brian May said that live entertainers will have to face major ethical questions when the trip begins once more after the coronavirus pandemic.

The guitarist, who recently claimed that meat and meat played a major role in the outbreak, raised the question of whether it would be advisable to unite a huge number of fans if the measures of social distance were weakened.

May told NME: “We were able to postpone the concerts, but we are wondering if we will be asking if it is appropriate to use a lot of the world’s resources.”

“And will it be safe to have a thousand fans in one place and take some chances if we don’t have some way of dealing with such an outbreak?” I hope everything is sorted out and we have the antidote for this horrible disease and we can go back to normalcy and play live. “

His comments came after the Queen was forced to submit her shows in 2021 with Adam Lambert, which included ten nights at the London O2 Arena.

May added: “Playing live is what we do best, but I definitely think we need to look at how it’s done and not just believe that the coronavirus is gone so that everything is forever “Probably not. There will probably be more problems.”

Last week, May also filed a response from the UK government to a coronavirus after learning that supplies of protective equipment to workers were support shortages.

“I am ashamed that our country was so poorly prepared and brought them there, fighting on the front lines without proper protection. To our eternal shame that we were not prepared well enough early,” he said.

He spoke to NME to showcase the release of a new song, “Stand Up,” which sees his talents in the upcoming London band King’s Daughters.