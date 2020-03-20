Will Kamal Nath resign? Buzz gets moves hours before a no-confidence vote – news from India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in charge of the minority government after he failed in his attempt to pull 23 MLA rebel congresses, including six ministers who were loyal to the BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindii.

Now, with the resignation of President Prajapati as well, Kamal Nath has little choice to remain in power if there are no miracles or greater poaching in the opposition, as Congress and BJP leaders do.

There is a strong possibility that Kamal Nath may announce his resignation to avoid a floor test in the Assembly, as a handful of Congress leaders remain active until 5am on Friday watching the fast-moving political movement.

Kamal Nath called the media on Friday at 12 noon just two hours before the state assembly reconvened over the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.

The BJP is convinced that the 15-month Congress government cannot survive the floor test because arithmetic is not in its favor.

After accepting the resignation of 23 MLA rebel Congresses, 15 of which came from the Gwalior-Chambal region, the power of Congress in the state assembly was reduced from 114 to 92 and the government lost the majority in Parliament. While these resignations were not accepted, the government enjoyed most technically.

The BJP has 107 MLAs. There are seven more – four independents, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party and one from the Samajwadi Party – who have supported the Congress government since its formation in December 2018. But even if none of those seven MPPs switch sides to the BJP, Congress. ‘the total number in the Assembly will reach only 99. To take away the victory, the party must kill at least 5 MJPs and also make them vote in its favor so that it can reach half of 104 in the reduced majority of 206 after resignation during the vote.

Referring to the vote of two local government representatives – Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, in favor of a Congressional bill during the monsoon session of the state assembly last year, Law and Legislative Affairs Minister PC Sharma said: “There were two MPs then -And. But this time there will be at least eight MLAs from the BJP side who will vote for us. “

However, the Congress leader said: “It is unlikely that we will be able to get five MLAs from the opposition, given the fact that power is now leaning in favor of the BJP and no BJP MLA banning a few exceptions will want to seek rebellion at the moment and jeopardize his political career, especially when the BJP has a strong central leadership. Unfortunately, we seem to be moving into a situation like Karnataka. “

Prajapati and Kol have been blowing hot and cold since their vote in favor of Congressional law. But Cole was among 106 BJP MLAs who paraded before Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday after the state assembly was adjourned until March 26 due to a coronavirus pandemic. However, Tripathi was just an MLA from the BJP side who was striking in his absence.

The ruling party tried to keep him in good spirits with the state government by deciding to make Maihar a new district on Wednesday. Tripathi represents Maihar Assembly constituency in Satna district in the state assembly.

State BJP spokesman Hitesh Bajpai said, “Aberrations are always in politics, but as far as the BJP is concerned, we are bound by a strong ideology. We know that Tripathi is forced to try to see him in the Chief Minister’s good book as his name overlaps. scandal. But he is wise enough to realize that his future is not secure for Congress. “

. [ToTranslate tags] Madhya Pradesh [t] Kamal Nath [t] Madhya Pradesh crisis [t] Madhya Pradesh Congress [t] Madhya Pradesh BJP