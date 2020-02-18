[Will Liga MX continue on Concacaf dominance?]

Monterrey gamers celebrate with the Concacaf Champions League trophy after defeating the Tigres in the 2019 Finals. (Photograph by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP by way of Getty Illustrations or photos)

Liga MX seems to protect their dominance in the event as Mexican clubs have gained 35 of the prior 54 trophies.

The fight for the 55th Concacaf Champions Cup commences Tuesday evening with 16 teams on the lookout to do well the Monterrey Rayados as kings of the North American location. This calendar year marks the 12th event in the existing Champions League structure and Liga MX groups have hoisted just about every of the past 11 trophies.

Last yr, Monterrey defeated their cross-city rivals, the Tigres, the eighth time in the earlier 11 that the Finals had been an all-Liga MX affair.

This year’s tournament attributes five groups from MLS (Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC, New York City FC and Atlanta United, plus Montreal Impression who qualified as the Canadian champions) and 5 groups from Liga MX (León, Tigres, Cruz Azul and América). Rounding out the participants are six teams from Central The united states (Saprissa and San Carlos from Costa Rica, Motagua and Olimpia from Honduras, El Salvador’s Alianza and Guatemala’s Comunicaciones), as very well as Jamaica’s Portmore United.

The Round of 16 features only a person Liga MX-MLS match-up with Los Angeles FC browsing León on Tuesday, with the return match having area in LA on Feb. 27. If LAFC developments, they possible would have to encounter Cruz Azul which faces Portmore United. That collection also opens on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica.

América is in line to encounter Atlanta United in a quarterfinals match-up. Cruz Azul visits Jamaica’s Portmore United on Tuesday.

The Tigres are the only Liga MX workforce in the top rated half of the bracket and NYFC is a potential quarterfinal match-up. But initially, the Tigres should get past Alianza, the very same club that gave Monterrey these a tricky time final year. The Salvadorans battled to a scoreless draw at house in previous year’s Spherical of 16 prior to slipping 1- to the Rayados in Monterrey thanks to a late penalty kick. Monterrey went on to acquire the title, beating the Tigres.

On Wednesday, the Tigres play at Alianza, even though América travels to Guatemala City to choose on Comunicaciones. América is the winningest workforce in the tournament possessing won the Concacaf Cup 7 situations, the most current coming in a thrilling Finals match towards in 2016 against the Tigres. Tuca Ferretti’s crew has been in 3 of the previous four Concacaf Champions League Finals but has hardly ever gained the trophy.

Monterrey is not in the discipline this time all over and will not be able to defend its crown. The Liga MX contributors are decided by who can make the league Finals in the previous soccer 12 months. In this circumstance, that usually means the finalists from the Apertura 2018 season (América defeated Cruz Azul) and the Clausura 2019 period (the Tigres defeated León). Monterrey has already certified for up coming year’s Concacaf Champions League as they defeated the Tigres in the Apertura 2019 Finals in December.