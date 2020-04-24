Will ‘Love 101’ return for Season 2? The show caused controversy in Turkey

Given some of the controversy of Netflix’s new Turkish drama, Love 101, which arose even before it first surfaced, there’s likely to be a lot of scrutiny around Season 2 potential. The program follows a group of rebellious high school students in Turkey’s 1990s who are trying to fix it. Their teacher, Miss Burco, with the basketball coach. Their motivations are not entirely pure – if Burko leaves school, students will remain at the mercy of the remaining rigorous faculty – but their intervention is not the reason Turkish viewers get annoyed.

According to Reuters, thousands of Turks have referred to the fact that there may be a gay figure in the show, prompting calls for a boycott of the country. “We will not tolerate broadcasts that run counter to the national and spiritual values ​​of our society,” Abubakir Sahin, president of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television, told Turkish newspaper Yeni Akit, according to Reuters. The statement, apparently undermining the rumor: “A lot of false information is spreading from fake accounts … Just believe what you hear from us about the series and the characters, not the rumors [SIC].”

Turkey homosexuality is illegal, but the country is deeply conservative and sometimes dangerous. His pride parade was canceled for five years in a row, and after the 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Turkish fundamentalist newspaper Yani Akit printed the news on their website with the headline, “The death toll goes to 50 in the bar where deviant gays are headed!” The Daily Mail. The Reuters reports that the Turkish government said it has taken steps to improve equality, but a 2019 report on LGBTQ + rights from advocacy group ILGA Europe still ranks Turkey in second place among 49 countries.

Will the attack deter Netflix from renewing Love 101? In the past, the company did not shy away from controversy: despite widespread criticism, they renewed two of the 13 reasons that included a graphic depiction of suicide that was not removed until two years after its debut, and the Italian series Baby, which centers around teen sex workers.

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there is, in fact, a gay character in “Love 101,” but if there is, resuming the show in the face of controversy may be a powerful way for the company to take a stand against homophobia. Will this be the smartest, most economical choice? Maybe not, depending on viewers. But that would be the moral.