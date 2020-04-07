Will ‘Manifesto’ return for Season 3? Creator of a 6-season program

Spoilers before manifesto Season 2 finale. Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) did not laugh when he told TV to Line that the end of the manifesto would open up so many questions about the future to come in the Manifesto refinement 3. You will never get those answers.

But don’t panic yet: While Manifesto’s fate is still on balance, it’s not unusual for this series – Season 2 renewal didn’t happen just two months after Season 1 ended, so there’s some time left. However, the ratings were not great in the second season of the show. The show drops about 40 percent of the overall viewing from Season 1. On the bright side, it still averages about 4 million viewers per episode and is NBC’s seventh most-watched series. The programs one to six on this list have already been renewed, so it might just be a matter of time for the manifesto.

If it came back, a manifesto could premiere in January 2021, as first announced in January 2020. The previous season was set in November, which encourages the production timeline of Manifest Season 3. In theory, the spread of the coronus virus may have been eased by November, allowing shows like Manifesto Keep filming on time, though it’s still up in the air.

Head defender Jeff Reich has previously said he has a six-season plan for the program. He has yet to give any clues as to what may come in Season 3, coming in the middle of his overall show. But based on what happened at the end of Season 2, there’s a lot to unpack in future episodes.

Now that the mystery of the death date has apparently been cleared, the newest mystery is why Ben continues to predict the plane exploded. The passengers all came back safely to New York in a whole plane, and yet a wing of that plane was found in the ocean by a fisherman at the end of the episode. That’s probably what Josh Dallas was referring to when he told TV Line that the finale “would tie a certain idea about these conversations and how we use them; and … (would) also ask more questions.” Aside from the new Explosive Mystery mystery, there are some smaller loose ends that need answers coming in Season 3.

Senabi killed the Major, resulting in a complete mental breakdown. She has already started wriggling in Season 2, and it looks like Season 3 will continue to be challenging for her as she faces the end of the crime she committed. In addition, Olive TJ’s friend left to study in Egypt to get more answers on the talks. Now that they supposedly solved the date of death, he should be able to return. Zakia, too, is still alive after winning his date of death, and the passengers have been renewed loyalty to the calls since their footprints seem to have saved Zeke.

However, one of the biggest questions that remains is where the Cal snatchers went at the end of the episode. Everyone was probably watching them drowning in the frozen lake, but then their bodies were never found. Did they manage to escape? If so, they will likely continue to pose a dangerous threat to Michaela and her family in Season 3.

Such a show will never end a neat season finale because there are too many mysteries left to solve. It’s unclear if the show will reach the six seasons Jeff Reich wants, but at least one more season to help clear some of those successes will certainly be appreciated by fans. By then everyone will have to continue to learn the meaning of what the newly discovered plane wing means and what is happening even in this wild show.