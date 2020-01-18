Will Marquee Sports Network close a deal with Comcast before February 22?

Less than 24 hours after chairman Tom Ricketts was jeered about Marquee Sports Network, team chairman Crane Kenney opened an entire Cubs Convention session on this subject.

Kenney announced several new details regarding transport agreement, programming updates and staff recruitment during his update panel for business activities on Saturday.

The Cubs set February 22 as the launch date for Marquee, the exclusive home of all Cubs games starting this season.

One of the biggest questions about Marquee, however, is how accessible it will be to fans.

Kenney expects all major streaming services to support the Cubs network. As for the cable distributor, there is still work to be done.

As reported last fall, AT&T, DirecTV, Mediacom and Spectrum are currently the four major distributors that will transport Marquee. Kenney also said that Marquee has signed a deal with 27 other airlines, including RCN.

Those airlines, Kenney said, make up about 40 percent of the Cubs coverage area.

But there is one major airline that has not agreed to Marquee’s terms and conditions and that is Comcast, the largest cable supplied in the Chicagoland area.

The Cubs have already had a conversation with Comcast this week. Kenney said he was “sure” that a deal will be made before this season, although he encouraged fans to call Comcast regarding Marquee.

When it comes to programming, fans can expect hours of shows before and after the game for each game. There will be a program called “Cubs All-Access”, corresponding to “Hard Knocks” by HBO, and the countdown of Cubs, with highlights from the best players and moments in the history of the team.

Marquee also produces three documentaries about Ernie Banks, Harry Caray and Ryne Sandberg in collaboration with MLB Network.

And that’s just the beginning, said CEO Michael McCarthy.