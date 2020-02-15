[Will media independence endure in the Philippines? The | Philippines]

%MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f11%

It has been explained as the most severe attack versus media liberty in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte has introduced a petition from the Supreme Court to close Abdominal muscles-CBN, the country biggest tv network, accusing her of committing "remarkably abusive methods."

Duterte has continuously pledged to cease network operations and has threatened other media retailers.

In a protest on Friday, the Countrywide Union of Journalists of the Philippines accused the Duterte govt of hoping to silence media critics.

So, will flexibility of expression endure in one particular of the major democracies in Asia?

Presenter: Bah Thibault madness

Attendees:

Harry Roque – Former Duterte spokesperson and law firm

Richard Heydarian – political scientist, creator of, The Increase of Duterte: a populist revolt against elite democracy

Danilo Arao – Professor of journalism, College of the Philippines.

Resource: Al Jazeera Information