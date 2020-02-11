Will Melbourne’s Lune Croissanterie open in Sydney?

At a time when you can shop in all primo international stores through IRL Aussie locations, do everything on the Internet, and watch movies without going to the video store, it is insane that you can just have NOTHING what you want, whenever you want . Like Lune Croissanterie Croissants.

For the uninformed, Lune Melbourne heavyweights are in the pastry scene. Actually in the any food scene. There are arguments that they make the best croissants in Australia – but you can only have them if you go to either of their two shops in Melbs.

Until now – maybe. Good Food reports that there are rumors in the Lune Croissanterie cheffy community heading to Sydney. If this was in the Daily Mail, I would dismiss it as faux hype. But good food is all about the gourmet culture. I would make a strong bet, whoever they hear rumors of, they might actually know what’s going on.

Some other exciting Melbourne food news for you from the same report – DOC, known for its phenomenal pizza in Melbo, actually comes 100% to Sydney – they have got a sales area right near my bloody work place, which is the best and the worst news ever.

Yes, D.O.C will be in Surry Hills by the end of February if you are looking for the best pizza Australia has to offer.

As for Lune, we have to wait and see. Just don’t open near my work, Lune, or I’ll literally become a human carbohydrate.

Image:

Instagram / @ Lunecroissant