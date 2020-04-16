On April 9, Martin, Ph.D., author and social scientist, opened a thread on Twitter and asked caregivers whether they noticed an increase in the number of patients talking about getting divorced as soon as the Koronov virus pandemic ends, or those thinking about leaving their relationships. After all, couples in Xi’an have already filed for divorce on several highs. Will the United States follow it?

Some therapists responded that their clients were still not seeking a divorce, but that couples were having more arguments than usual. Others claimed that they recommended patients wait 60 days before making hasty decisions about the future. And one therapist served as a popular outlook: There will probably be an increase in the number of divorces and surgeries in the coming months.

“Many couples spend more time than ever before,” says Nicole Erzat, LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist. And with no outside distractions, like being able to stay late at work, or go to the gym to blow off steam, the arguments were explosive.

Erzat has seen her patients complain of growing resentment towards their spouses, especially if one person takes COVID-19 precautions “more seriously” than the other. She also took on increased boredom, which could cause fighting, as well as an expansion of “escapist” activities, such as drinking and watching porn, which can always affect the well-being of a relationship.

But their overall goal is to help their clients navigate these difficult situations, or even learn to use social distancing to their advantage.

“Closure is an incredible opportunity to improve your marriage through therapy,” says Elizabeth Goldberg, LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist. “I try to teach couples the skills to communicate more effectively, especially with the benefit of forced physical proximity, with nowhere to go.”

However, Goldberg points out that many are not ready to work, so they also expect divorce rates to rise after the shelter ends.

Bt. Levi Alkzian, LMFT, licensed marriage, and family caregiver, tells the word. “Everything that happens seems to reveal many truths that people have been able to push aside for some time.” “This may lead to marriage-ending decisions, but it may also shed light on things that need attention and scrutiny. “

When it comes to a closer look, at the very least, couples have time on their side.

Experts:

Nicole Arset, LMFT, marriage therapist and licensed therapist

Elizabeth Goldberg, LMFT, handles marriage and licensed family

Bette Levi Alkzian, LMFT, marriage therapist and licensed therapist