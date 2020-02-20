[will-patrick-mclaughlin-be-the-next-full-time-white-house-fire-chief?]

CLOSE

White House Fire & Rescue has an interim chief who is being given a trial run that carries an opportunity to keep the job after the resignation of Rico Bryson.

Patrick McLaughlin was slotted into the fire chief’s position after being the assistant to Bryson, who resigned effective at the end of January after a little over a year to move closer to family in West Tennessee, city officials said.

Bryson had replaced Joe Palmer, who retired after 20 years as the White House fire chief and 30 years with the city at the end of 2018.

McLaughlin, 34, hopes to be named the full-time chief of the department, which now has 21 full-time firefighters, including the chief, assistant chief and fire inspector positions. There are also four administrative staff positions, said McLaughlin, who has been with the department since 2010.

McLaughlin has the necessary qualifications and worked well with Bryson, White House City Administrator Gerald Herman said.

“Right now I have him as an interim just to see him in action and to see how the department responds to his leadership,” Herman said. “So far all is going well.”

Herman expects to make a decision in the coming weeks to either promote McLaughlin or advertise to fill the position, he said.

White House Fire & Rescue has two stations, and the city has multiple residential and commercial building projects in the works. Herman estimated White House’s population between 13,000 and 14,000.

“As the city’s needs change we’re going to have to grow with it,” McLaughlin said.

The city has started to look at a potential site for a third station on the west side of Interstate 65, Herman said, but the city is not at a point to build and staff a third station.

“We opened up our second station in 2008 when we were nearing 10,000 people,” Herman said. “I would expect us to do about the same for a third station when our population tops 20,000.”

