“Will restore honor in the Oval Office”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Monday confirmed that Vice President Joe Biden served as president, contradicting his earlier criticisms of the Democratic striker’s record on racial issues.

“The answer to hatred and division is to reinitiate our common-sense spirit,” said Booker, who has dropped out of the Democratic presidential primaries on social media. “It will restore honor to the Oval Office and address our pressing challenges.”

“That’s why I’m proud to support Joe,” he concluded.

Booker was one of Biden’s most ardent critics while on the campaign trail, repeatedly claiming the past vice president’s work with segregationist senators and his position on criminal justice reform.

The New Jersey Democrat said of Biden all his previous work with Sens. James Eastland and Herman Talmadge: “He’s a presidential candidate and something to say, and again it’s not a matter of working through the aisle, if any. that would have made it a hallmark. of my time in the Senate to bring in great things and pass legislation. “

“It’s about him evoking a terrible power dynamic that showed an incomprehensibility or an insensitivity to invoking this idea that he was called a ‘son’ by white segregationists, who, yes, see him in him, his son,” added.

Booker joins several former White House Democratic candidates who have supported Biden ahead of major and important pageants in Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. Former Mayor Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Former President Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) Launched Their Support Behind The Ex-Vice President in the face of his strong performance. on Super Tuesday.

On Super Tuesday, Biden won Maine, Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Sanders has taken to California, Colorado, Utah and his hometown in Vermont.

A recent CNN poll shows Sanders the Biden leader by double digits, from 52 percent to 36 percent among Democratic voters.