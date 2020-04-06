Will Rio kill Boomer for ‘good girls’? He seems to have other plans

Spoilers Forward For The Good Season Season 3, Episode 8. The last time we saw Leslie, known as Boomer, about good girls, he turned himself in to police in Season 2. In the April 5 episode of the show, we finally learn what happened: he got a bunch of face tattoos and went to jail, just to break out And find himself in a getaway car with Beth, Annie and Robbie. This is probably led by Rio. Boomer thought he was driven to safety in Canada in return for setting fire to prison to allow some inmates to escape. But Beth had different instructions: to bring Boomer back to Rio, probably so that Rio could kill him.

After Boomer’s delivery, Rio informed Betha that they were good, and he would come back to pay her despite trying to steal from him. Feeling guilty, Beth pleaded last to Boomer’s life, reminding Rio that sometimes the most loyal employees should give a second chance. Basically she said Boomer would be more helpful if he was alive and willing to do anything to stay that way. Rio’s reaction? “I have different plans for him.”

However, these plans are not necessarily death. Rio is a good businessman. If he saw a chance when Boomer would be helpful, he would take it. And as is the rule in any TV show: no body is equal to death. By the time Boomer seems to be really dead, he’s probably still alive.

Jordyn Althaus / NBC

Still, it will probably take some time to know for sure. The extract for the next episode (aired April 19) says nothing about Boomer:

“Beth decides to find a solution to her Rio problem once and for all after backing her to the corner. Meanwhile, Ruby enlists Sarah’s aversive help to replenish supplies after a key component of women’s forgery activities dries. Annie is winding down for a very specific vulnerable session.”

Beth seems to be convinced that Rio will kill Boomer to tie loose ends, just like he did with Lucy. But if Rio really wanted Boomer dead, he could have arranged for that to happen a long time ago. As Annie and Robbie have noted, in Rio there is a whole network of people in the prison system who could have killed Boomer there. Why go through the trouble of smuggling it out?

Maybe Rio wants Boomer in insurance in case House ever tries to cross it again. Boomer knows everything about Beth and the other women’s crimes. He may not be the most reliable source, but Rio can send him to the police to extradite Beth and the other women. Whatever Rio’s plans are, it’s probably not good for Beth.