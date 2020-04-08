Will Smith and Thira Banks re-enact “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

Will Smith and Thira Banks re-enact the stage from “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” on Smith’s new isolation show “Will From Home.”

Banks played Jackie, Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia – the two actors remembered a scene they played together 30 years ago.

An excerpt from Snapchat Smith’s new chatbot on the actor’s Instagram featured a clip where the actors are seen playing a memorable scene at the same time.

“The next piece is one of my favorite moments. I liked that we did it!” said Smith. “Was this your first time acting?” He asks Banks what she replies: “Not one, it was my first acting job in history.”

Will From Home offers 12 episodes, with new episodes airing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The show is done in collaboration with Snapchat. Head of original content Sean Mills told The Hollywood Reporter: “Will felt a lot of restrained creative energy and was happy to do something with him in a new and different way.

“The types of things that communities want are positive, empowering things. It’s not just about escapism, but also about what’s useful, which can come at a difficult time. Will fits the house perfectly. “

A number of artists have launched their own virtual performances and events during the initiative, including Jack Black joining TikTok and The National, which produces full-length archival shows.