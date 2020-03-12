Will Smith grabs himself in the box, to raise awareness of the alarm

Will Smith will close itself in a box for 24 hours, to artistically express what is its experience with anxiety.

TV star, actress and musician to join her boyfriend and the sole creative mad Tyler Cole for the play titled “Alarm”. He will be on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles Wednesday (March 11) at 21 o’clock local time.

Visitors to the museum will be able to see how couples – separated from their glass panel – are eight stages of emotional anxiety inside the box formed by three canvas walls. Smith and Cole will be written confirmation on the walls of paintings and colors, but do not plan to talk for as long as 24 hours.

Speech in front of the joint duet album “Trouble”, which comes out March 13.

In an interview with LA Times Smith said: “We can growl or scream – this is a very original”, adding that the idea came from recording their records.

“We’re like,” Is not it would be so interesting if we could translate this experience? Starting from the fact that to be afraid and feel lonely and move to a place of acceptance and joy? “

“We understand that this is a very sensitive issue,” – continued Smith. “And we do not want to be like:” Our experience – it’s an experience. “That we only express my own personal experience with this.”

In Smith released the third “Willow” album last year. The three-star review of the NME wrote: “This dreamy, spacious, shamanic album R & B is a small and well-implemented proof that Will talent to keep up with their dynastic family.”