Will Smith launches quarantine Snapchat series “I’ll Be From Home”

Will Smith has launched a new quarantined Snapchat series called Will From Home – see the clip below.

On Friday (April 3rd), the actor and rapper launched the 12-piece project as a means of entertaining fans who are currently facing restricted access and self-contained distance.

For the first time, Will from the House saw that Smith saw fans sneak up to the contents of his garage, which houses cardboard Men In Black and a statue of his son Jaden. “For some reason, he thinks I want his statue to be with me,” Smith notes.

Appearances are also planned to be made by members of the Smith family as well as celebrities such as Tyra Banks and others who practice social distance.

Fans will be able to see new episodes through Smith Snapchat’s official account on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The head of Snapchat’s original content, Sean Wills, confirmed that the idea for Will From Home was born as a result of conversations between the social media platform and Smith’s own production company, Westbrook Media.

Will Smith. CREDIT: REX

“Will felt a lot of laid-back creative energy and was happy to do something with him in a new and different way,” Mills told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mills explained to the graduate that the project came after Snapchat noted that “amid a prolonged coronavirus crisis in the country, there has been a huge increase in interest in entertainment, especially humor and comedy.”

“The things the community wants are positive, empowering things,” he said.

“It’s not just about escapism, it’s about what’s useful, which can come at a difficult time. Will from home fits in perfectly.”

