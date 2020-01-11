Will Smith regrets a move he made in the early 2000s

Loading...

Remember when Will Smith was Mr. Fourth of July? It was his weekend, and he dominated it every year. But in the last decade, however, Smith has cooled. It had some critical bombs and a box-office, including last year’s much-underrated Gemini Man. In recent years, Smith has become more comfortable and not at all. 1 every time. For the most part, he continued to make light and enjoyable films similar to when he was at the top, but there is one movie – a continuation, to be exact – that is seriously sad.

We all know what the sequel is

Over the years, Smith has come close to continuing events he never took at all, such as Independence Day: Rebirth, Hancock 2, and the rumored title I Am Legend. With wisdom, Smith passed on these films. Smith has experienced the highs and lows of his career. When the actor was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting Bad Boys for Life, he admitted to a Men in Black sequel that he knew he had broken it:

“You know, I had surpassed some of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the sequel to Men in Black.”

Will Smith

It is safe to assume that he is talking about the destructive bad guys in Men II Black, and not about the charming low key Men in Black III. Smith completed the franchise on a good note before Sony restarted the franchise, but Men in Black II remains a low point in Smith’s series and career. This is a misleading sequel to such a classic first film.

Bad Boys III

Now, Smith emphasizes that Bad Boys for Life is not a repeat of Men in Black II. Michael Bay-less has continued to grow for years and years with writers and editors coming and going. The sequel looked like it never happened, but now comes in a week and Smith knows it:

“It’s fantastic. You’ll love it. I say I’ll keep it real. Sometimes I say you’ll love it and you won’t love it. You know, because sometimes I’ve seen it, and I know you won’t love it, but it’s an expensive one. But this time, this movie is from here, it’s so good. “

Smith added:

What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not just trying to make old movies again. I was like, “you had to take into account the time, you had to take into account how the characters would have grown”. And the reason it took so much is because I didn’t want to do it as a cash grab. You know, “Everyone loves sequels, let’s just keep going.”

To his sound, this is not entirely true on Smith’s part as to why the sequel took so long, unless he had a different opinion on the matter. When Joe Carnahan (Narc) was hired to write and direct, he was supposed to have a great script that Smith would not accept for any reason. The actor is one of those movie stars who is famous for the notes he gives to screenwriters. They are not always good at what has been said. He is, to give an example, the man who passed to Django Unchained but accepted after Earth, thinking he was not the leader in Django. But we, we all make mistakes.

A new decade for Will Smith

The last decade for Smith was a train. He brought out a staggering number of creative disasters, such as side-by-side beauty, post-earth and suicide squad. Some would include Gemini’s last year on this list, but this was a return to form for the actress. He was charming and watched as hell in this movie, both as an older and younger killer. It was a comeback to high-concept films made by Smith, but for whatever reason critics and audiences were not fans. The actress made nothing but clean, but now it’s more of a hit or miss. With a new decade ahead, we will see Smith continue to grow, grow and – in the case of Bad Boys for Life – finish a story from the past.