Will Smith surprises Lyft passengers in the promo stunt Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith was behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche Taycan in Miami, driving around with some very happily surprised Lyft drivers as an advertising stunt for the release of his new film “Bad Boys for Life”.

On the occasion of the release of the film, which hit the box office this weekend, Smith and Lyft merged into what they called “Bad Boys for Lyft” and redefined the meaning of “Joy Ride” for drivers in Miami. Drivers were shocked when Smith introduced the hot new Taycan, which embodied his character’s spirit, Detective Mike Lowrey, and gave them the opportunity to be the first to get a handle on some new Lyft-Tech features to fill out as his partner in crime.

During the ride, Smith teaches his riders the intricacies of the buddy. With a woman, he asks what she would do if they “come across a criminal”, address an unsuspecting pedestrian and “are you well?”

At the end of their rides / bad boy tutorials, Smith gives everyone free Lyft rides for a year – increasing his driver rating to five stars.