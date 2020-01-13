Will Smith welcomes the retired receptionist with a surprise visit 30 years after the first meeting – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML89a7f7e155e7ec2f83538d0a4fdb42a49%

By sharing the special moment on Instagram, the actor of & # 39; Gemini Man & # 39; He points out that he is Anita Scipio & # 39; at the reception for one of his first interviews with his career & # 39 ;.

Will Smith He surprised a receptionist with a surprise visit on his last working day, 30 years after his first meeting.

The “Gemini man“Star made a special trip to the offices of iHeartRadio in New York to say goodbye to Anita Scipio, a retired employee, whom she met at the start of her own career.

Will shares a video of the special moment that Anita surprises on her Instagram page and wrote: “My favorite moments along the way are those in which I can connect with people like @anitascipio. I met her at the reception for one of VERY FIRST interviews of my career … and yesterday I was lucky enough to fire her 30 years later. ”

“He said he was happy for the day. All of you … she made mine. Have fun, Mom, and keep spreading that love and that light wherever you go! ”

In the video, Anita screamed with joy when Will entered the room before giving him a big hug and shouted, “I can’t believe it. Will, I met you 30 years ago.”

“You came here, you had just started and I met you for the first time. Now, to have you back again, it’s a complete circle. God, I love you. You’re great. Oh, my God, you.” made my day. ”

