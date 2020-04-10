Will Suryawanshi and the ’83 OTT release be received live? Here is what you want to know

With the much-awaited support of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, Suryavanshi was nearing its release date when the coronavirus pandemic proved to be a bad asset. Theaters, which were expected to open in 1959, were closed and closed, and the film’s release was postponed indefinitely. Not only Suryavanshi, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s ‘8383’ movie was also delayed and nobody knows when these films will hit the screen.

Amidst all this, the English medium hit digital media more than expected, and many in the business and audience feared that it would be the same in Suryavanshi and ‘8383.

Will Suryawanshi and ’83 Live OTT Release? Here is what you want to know

However, Shivashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, ensured that the films did not hit OTT platforms directly. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shibashish said, “Under the current circumstances, we predict that even if it takes another six months under normal circumstances, it is mentally clear that we want to give both films a proper theatrical release.”

But viewers in India may have to wait extra for the release date depending on the situation of other countries which is also a major area for Bollywood. Shibashish said, “In general, we are waiting not only in India but also in major global markets such as North America, the Middle East and the UK. There should be some commonality in these areas. In the meantime we will hold a theatrical release of the film.”

Suryawanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Bollywood Police Universe. Guest starring Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh, who played Singham and Simba in the movie starring Katrina Kaif.

The ‘,’, on the other hand, is based on the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win in 19833. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be in the role of Captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife.

